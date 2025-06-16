Car mounts pavement and ploughs into two pedestrians in Padiham hit-and-run
The collision occurred on Burnley Road, near the junction with Ightenhill Street, shortly before 7pm on Sunday, June 15.
A small blue car, believed to be travelling east, left the carriageway and mounted the pavement, colliding with two pedestrians.
A local woman in her 40s sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A man, also in his 40s, suffered minor injuries.
The vehicle failed to stop at the scene, but a Toyota Aygo matching the description was later located near the junction of Grove Lane and Ingham Street.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Police believe it may be the vehicle involved.
A 19-year-old man from Burnley was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drug driving and failing to stop after a collision.
He remained in custody for questioning today.
Sgt Anthony Beckett, of Lancashire Police's Road Policing Team, said: “I would appeal to anyone who may have seen the incident itself or have any CCTV, dashcam, Ring doorbell or mobile footage to get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 1148 of June 15.
Alternatively, you can email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected].