Car fire in Lancaster took nearly two hours to put out
Fire crews attended a vehicle blaze in Lancaster in the middle of the night.
By Michelle Blade
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
At 1.02am on December 8, two fire engines from Lancaster attended an incident on Pointer Court, Lancaster.
The incident involved a vehicle which was well alight when crews arrived.
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used two hose reel jets and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.
Most Popular
Crews were in attendance for one hour and fifty minutes.
It is not known if the car fire was deliberate.