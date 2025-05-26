A car was deliberately reversed into a house in Great Harwood multiple times, causing substantial damage to the living room.

No one was inside the property on Reed Avenue when a grey Nissan Juke was driven into it at around 1.55 am yesterday.

Officers found the car had been driven a significant distance into the living room, causing extensive damage.

No arrests have been made yet, but police are appealing for anyone with information or footage to come forward.

Det Insp Heather Martin, of East CID, said: “I understand that neighbours will be shocked and concerned by this incident, and I want to reassure the Great Harwood community that we have a dedicated team of officers working on this case who are determined to identify those involved and bring them to justice.

“Residents will see officers in the area throughout the day carrying out enquiries. Please feel free to approach them and share any information or concerns you may have.

“We are asking anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam, or mobile phone footage that captured the Nissan Juke in the area before or during the incident to contact us. Likewise, we are keen to hear from anyone who may have footage of individuals fleeing the area.”

Officers said that while work was ongoing to understand the motivation behind the attack, they were treating it as an isolated incident.

Reassurance patrols were increased in the area as a precaution.

Anyone with information that could assist the police is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 61 of May 25, 2025.