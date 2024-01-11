Range Rover crashes into a tram on Promenade near Blackpool Pleasure Beach
A car has collided with a tram in South Shore.
A Range Rover crashed into a tram on Blackpool Promenade at 2:44pm.
The incident happened near the Pleasure Beach.
Trams were running only to the Pleasure Beach due to incident.
Lancashire Police said: "We were called at 2.44pm on 11th January to New South Promenade, Blackpool, to a report that a tram had collided with a vehicle and come off the tracks.
Emergency services have attended the scene."