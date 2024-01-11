News you can trust since 1886
Range Rover crashes into a tram on Promenade near Blackpool Pleasure Beach

A car has collided with a tram in South Shore.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 11th Jan 2024, 15:21 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 16:53 GMT
A Range Rover crashed into a tram on Blackpool Promenade at 2:44pm.

The incident happened near the Pleasure Beach.

Trams were running only to the Pleasure Beach due to incident.

Lancashire Police said: "We were called at 2.44pm on 11th January to New South Promenade, Blackpool, to a report that a tram had collided with a vehicle and come off the tracks.

Emergency services have attended the scene."

