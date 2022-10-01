News you can trust since 1886
Car bursts into flames on M6 southbound near Leyland with three fire engines called to scene

Three fire engines were called after a car caught alight on the M6 southbound near Leyland.

By Sean Gleaves
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 9:35 am
Updated Saturday, 1st October 2022, 9:36 am

The vehicle caught alight on the southbound carriageway between junctions 31 (Samlesbury) and 29 (Bamber Bridge) on Friday (September 30).

Three fire engines from Preston and Leyland were called to the scene at around 5pm.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the flames and make the area safe.

Crews were in attendance for approximately 35 minutes.

No injuries were reported by the fire service.

A car caught fire on the M6 southbound between junctions 31 and 29 (Credit: David Dixon)
