Car bursts into flames on M6 southbound near Leyland with three fire engines called to scene
Three fire engines were called after a car caught alight on the M6 southbound near Leyland.
By Sean Gleaves
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 9:35 am
Updated
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 9:36 am
The vehicle caught alight on the southbound carriageway between junctions 31 (Samlesbury) and 29 (Bamber Bridge) on Friday (September 30).
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the flames and make the area safe.
Most Popular
-
1
Preston teenager appears in court charged with murder of Ribbleton stabbing victim
-
2
Cost of living: Nuffield Health Preston closes its spa pool amid rising utilities costs
-
3
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: All you need to know as Lancashire's biggest free fanzone prepares to open at Blackpool Winter Gardens
Crews were in attendance for approximately 35 minutes.
No injuries were reported by the fire service.