Car bursts into flames in Longridge

Firefighters from Longridge were called to the scene in Wellbrow Drive at around 7.10pm on Wednesday, October 6.

The vehicle was well alight when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Crews "quickly brought the fire under control" using one hose reel and two breathing apparatus.

They were in attendance for around 35 minutes.