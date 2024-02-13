Capita employees protest in Lancashire after company withdraws from Real Living Wage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A union including Capita employees protested against the company today, after they announced they would no longer be paying wages based on the cost of living.

Capita, an international outsourcing company, have said that they will no longer be paying the Real Living Wage which, unlike the government minimum wage, is the only wage rate based on rising living costs and applies to everyone over 18.

The demonstration, which took place outside the India Mill Centre in Darwen, included a mixture of Capita employees, local councillors and workers from the communications union (CWU).

Carl Webb, the Regional Secretary for CWU North West said: “What Capita has to realise is that a lot of businesses that they outsource to are Real Living Wage employers so they’ll expect the same from the company outsourcing to them.

“I think they need to get their priorities right and start looking after their employees as they are attacking their worst paid workers, it’s an absolute disgrace.”

CWU protesting against Capita outside the India Mill Centre.

While protestors came prepared with banners to show their opposition to Capita’s new stance, the protest itself was a peaceful one designed to get the message across to the company.

Andy MacNae, who is standing for selection as Labour's candidate for Rossendale and Darwen said: “I hope we get the message across today but if not we will carry on this argument throughout the country that businesses should value their workers properly.

“I run a business myself and I realise that in business, your success comes from your employees so keeping them happy benefits us all!”

Capita provided background information to the situation stating that ‘all colleagues will be paid above National Living Wage’.

The company also explained how all of the lowest paid workers currently on the Real Living Wage will still receive an above-inflation, 6% pay rise, from £10.90 to £11.56

A Capita spokesperson said: “Capita has reluctantly taken the difficult decision to withdraw from the Real Living Wage, following its second significant annual increase.

“Colleagues currently on the Real Living Wage will be paid more than the National Living Wage, and our lowest-paid employees will all receive an above-inflation pay rise.