A man and two teenagers have been arrested after police seized cannabis, weapons and suspected stolen vehicles in Skelmersdale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers executed a warrant at a property on Willow Hey on Wednesday morning under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Inside, a large quantity of cannabis, multiple mobile phones and weapons including zombie knives, machetes and a taser were discovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man and two teenagers have been arrested after police seized cannabis, weapons and suspected stolen vehicles in Skelmersdale | Lancashire Police

A number of commercial-grade tools, such as grinders and saws, believed to be stolen, were also recovered.

In addition, five motorbikes and four e-bikes, also suspected to have been stolen, were seized.

A 39-year-old man from Skelmersdale was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs, supplying a controlled drug, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 16-year-old boy from Skelmersdale faces similar charges, while a 16-year-old boy from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and drugs.

All three remain in custody for questioning.

Sgt Luke Newman of the West Lancs Task Force said: “We will continue to respond to information from the public about suspected drug crime in our communities.

“The issue of electric and scrambler bikes understandably causes concern, so removing another nine from the streets of Skelmersdale, along with the eight seized during last week’s operation, is really good news for local communities.”