Cannabis farm worth £126,000 discovered following drug raid on Ribbleton Avenue in Preston
Officers attended an address on Ribbleton Avenue shortly before 10pm last night following community intelligence.
Once inside, they discovered around 150 cannabis plants growing across multiple rooms.
The crop, valued at around £840 per plant, would be worth approximately £126,000 when sold on the street
There was also evidence that the electricity had been bypassed and Electricity North West attended to make the area safe.
“At this time no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud.
