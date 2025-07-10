A cannabis farm worth around £126,000 was discovered following a drug raid in Preston.

Officers attended an address on Ribbleton Avenue shortly before 10pm last night following community intelligence.

Once inside, they discovered around 150 cannabis plants growing across multiple rooms.

The crop, valued at around £840 per plant, would be worth approximately £126,000 when sold on the street

There was also evidence that the electricity had been bypassed and Electricity North West attended to make the area safe.

“At this time no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud.

To report a crime to police, you can call 101 or report online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.