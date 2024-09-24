Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The reality of living with disabilities has been captured by the partner of a Preston Army veteran and shortlisted for a prestigious British Photography Award.

Claire Corner’s black and white image of former soldier John Newcombe, who has progressive multiple sclerosis (MS), is entitled Bedbound.

The picture, taken at their home in Preston, is a finalist in the documentary category for the British Photography Awards.

Claire Corner’s image of former soldier John Newcombe, who has progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) | Claire Corner

Claire, 45, said it shows "the part of John’s story that is rarely seen beyond his closest family" as he lies pensive in bed.

John, 61, spent 34 years as an infantryman, serving with the Devonshire and Dorset Infantry Regiment.

He later enlisted in the Territorial Army, serving with the Princess of Wales’ Royal Regiment for 12 years before joining the Royal Engineers bomb disposal squad.

He was diagnosed with MS in 2007, and the disease is now at an advanced stage.

Claire said his "sense of positivity and determination is awe-inspiring".

"The MS is giving John quite a battle and has taken not only his legs but now his hands and arms," she said.

The couple developed their camera skills through a photography course organised by Help for Heroes | Contributed

"He has spent a number of months unable to get out of bed but he remains undefeated."

"I wanted to capture the reality of disability and the part of John’s story that is rarely seen beyond his closest family."

The couple developed their camera skills through a photography course organised by the military charity Help for Heroes.

It has funded an assistive robotic arm which is mounted on to John’s electric wheelchair, which he can use to hold and position the camera using a bite-switch to take photos.

"It has been really nice to find an activity that we can do together, we really enjoy the online sessions and the face-to-face workshops," he said.

"This photo was taken for the story-telling challenge we were set, which we documented in a day in my life.

The charity funded an assistive robotic arm which is mounted on to John's electric wheelchair | Contributed

"We are so used now to people only sharing the positives on social media so we wanted to share the reality of our life – warts and all."

The winner of the competition will be announced on November 4.

Photographer Siorna Ashby said: “The entire Help for Heroes photography community, and myself, are incredibly proud of Claire and John.

“Their photograph, taken during our 'Day in the Life' storytelling challenge, is deeply moving.

“Claire’s thoughtful approach to lighting, composition, and subject matter resulted in a powerful, heartbreakingly beautiful image.

“More than just teaching photography, the course helps people connect, overcome social isolation, and build a community where we support each other, which is so important for everyone’s mental health."

To vote before the winner is announced, click HERE.