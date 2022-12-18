Officers have not revealed details of what the incident involved. But they say it happened in the early hours of this morning in Anchor Court close to the city’s Flag Market.

Two CCTV images have been released by Preston Police and anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact them as a matter of urgency.

A police spokesman said: “We are asking for help to identify this man who might be able to help with our enquiries into a serious incident in Preston city centre.

If you know this man, contact the police.

"It took place in the early hours of this morning (Sunday December 18) in Anchor Court which is near to the Flag Market.