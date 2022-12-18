Can you identify man police want to speak to following ‘serious incident’ in Preston city centre?
Police are appealing for help to trace a man they want to speak to following a “serious incident” in Preston early today (Sunday).
Officers have not revealed details of what the incident involved. But they say it happened in the early hours of this morning in Anchor Court close to the city’s Flag Market.
Two CCTV images have been released by Preston Police and anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact them as a matter of urgency.
A police spokesman said: “We are asking for help to identify this man who might be able to help with our enquiries into a serious incident in Preston city centre.
"It took place in the early hours of this morning (Sunday December 18) in Anchor Court which is near to the Flag Market.
“If you are the man in the CCTV pictures or if you who know who he is, please contact DC Cat Coxon on 01257246190 or email [email protected]lice.uk.”