Mystery over Spanish roadsigns in Lancashire village - and what's happening now

Visitors to a Lancashire village would be forgiven for wondering where they were, after Spanish road signs sprung up on a busy lane.

At least two blue signs stating ‘Camiones No Pasar’ - Spanish for ‘Trucks Do Not Pass’ - have been fixed to signposts in the Carr Lane area, which leads to housing developments and Tarleton Rugby Union Football Club.

The signs, which have been in place since at least 2023 according to Google Streetview, are in the same colour, font and edging as official roadsigns, leading drivers to believe they had been installed by Lancashire County Council, the area’s highways authority.

But when the signs were mentioned to LCC by the Post, it turns out this isn’t the case - and they won’t be there much longer.

The illegal Spanish road signs in Tarleton | Google

A Lancashire County Council spokesman said: "We have been made aware of some unauthorised Spanish road signage stating that there are restrictions on access for HGVs on Carr Lane in Tarleton. "The signage has not been authorised by us, and is not permitted under UK legislation. There are no current restrictions on access for HGVs here.

"As such, our highway maintenance officers will be removing it."

It is unclear who has installed the signs, and why they’re in Spanish - but the area is known for it’s market gardening and a number of locals have suggested that they are to deter Spanish and Portuguese lorry drivers from travelling along tight lanes and down dead-ends.

The law on road signs

The Traffic Signs Regulations and General Directions 2016 (TSRGD), prescribe the designs and conditions of use for traffic signs to be lawfully placed on or near roads in England, Scotland and Wales. As part of this, UK road traffic signs, signals and road markings need to be simple and concise so people can understand them quickly. The Department for Transport produces regulations and guidance to make sure that traffic authorities use traffic signs and road markings correctly.