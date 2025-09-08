This summer’s Clitheroe Food Festival was a big success but Ribble Valley Council should consider making it a two-day event again, like a scooter festival in the town, extending it later into the evening or moving it to a Sunday.

And whether the current Saturday-based festival, which drew 25,000 visitors this August, benefits local hotels, B&Bs and hospitality businesses is another important question, Ribble Valley councillors have said.

The food festival is organised and funded by Ribble Valley Council, with some commercial sponsors and volunteer help, and was discussed at its latest Economic Development Committee meeting.

There have been calls to extend Clitheroe Food Festival and consider ways to boost hotels and overnight stays | Contributed

Committee chairman Coun Ricky Newmark welcomed a report about this year’s event, which attracted record numbers of visitors. There was strong interest from stall holders and good weather helped.

Conservative Coun Kevin Horkin said: “It was excellent and congratulations to everyone involved. It's clearly the largest and most successful event the council is involved with, and I’ve attended all the food festivals.

“But it got me thinking about ideas too. We consulted with the chamber of trade’s president and I spoke to traders on the day. People said it was a good day but some felt there was a rush in the afternoon, with some criticism that traders had to pack-up stalls for 4.30pm.

“The festival opens in the morning but big crowds don’t really arrive until midday. Towards the end of the afternoon, yes, some stall holders had run out of stock. But others said they still had stock to sell and long queues of customers, but security men were cutting the queues off for the 4.30pm end time. It seemed a bit mad. Perhaps there should be a later finishing time?

“The chamber’s president thinks it should be a two-day event, as it was in the past. I know this has been discussed before but it would be great if we could find reasons for a two-day festival or an extension?

“From a hospitality business perspective, the food festival day is wonderful. From a shop trader’s perspective, not so much, some say. It’s not a normal Saturday.

“If a two-day food festival isn’t possible, what about holding it on a Sunday to encourage people to stay in hotels and accommodation overnight on the Saturday? I know the festival is a success but it’s incumbent on this committee to consider iif it can make it better? The Royal Lancashire Show is three days. The Yorkshire Show is two days. I can research some ideas?”

Coun Kevin Horkin said the festival is "clearly the largest and most successful event the council is involved with" | Contributed

Nicola Hopkins, the council’s director of economic development, said she would write a report with data and the committee could discuss it fully in future. She said council staff were there from 6.30am to 6.30pm, so it was a long day. And some Clitheroe shops reported good trade.

Progressive Liberal Coun Mark French said: “I think the town generally thinks the food festival is a massive success. But the scooter rally is better because it’s a two-day event all weekend. Every hotel bed and every pub is occupied with visitors. I don’t know the economic figures that result from the scooter rally. But I think expanding the food festival would be better.”

But Coun Newmark said: “I don’t know if a two-day food festival would be cost effective? Factors include security needs and sealing-off some areas from traffic. The scooter rally is organised by private businesses while the food festival is organised by the council. Agricultural shows are in fields rather than town centres, so the impact is different. I also think the food festival and scooter rally attract different audiences.”

He added: “Also, some food festival stalls need to bring more staff next year. Some were under-staffed for customer demand. Some had long queues of customers stretching in front of other stalls.”

Progressive Liberal Coun Mark French | Contributed

Coun Horkin urged open minds about options and added: “One worry is that the day becomes more of a drink and beer festival later. A lot of people are quite glad to get out of the town at 4.30pm. So I think it’s good to consider all these things with others, including the chamber of trade.”

Labour’s Michael Graveston said: “The food festival was fantastic but I agree it perhaps closes a bit early. One or two extra hours would allow for shifts in the customers.”

Nicola Hopkins added: “It would be interesting to get input from hospitality businesses about later hours. I was still there at 6.30pm and saw people going into pubs and restaurants. They seem to do well with the current closing time. But we can look at all the ideas.”