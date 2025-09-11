FILE - Charlie Kirk speaks at Texas A&M University as part of Turning Point USA's American Comeback Tour on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP, File)

There have been calls for an East Lancashire councillor to resign after she posted a comment on social media saying ‘good riddance’ following the assassination of American right-wing figure Charlie Kirk.

The leader of Burnley Council Conservative group Cllr Jamie McGowan has demanded that Cllr Fiona Wild stand down from the authority over her now-deleted remarks on Facebook about the death of the 31-year-old father of two shot dead during a political debate at Utah Valley University.

The Lanehead ward Independent posted: “I don’t condone violence, but I do think he made himself a target and brought this on himself so good riddance to not a very nice man! America needs to get rid of the other tit now.”

Cllr McGowan – a 36-year-old father of one with a second child due shortly – said: “I think this what Cllr Fiona Wild forgets is that two small children have woken up without their daddy this morning. Because of nothing more than his political beliefs.

“It’s such a disgusting thing to say which shows a nasty side I didn’t know she had. She needs to reflect on her vile comment and resign from the council. The comment has sparked outrage with many residents calling out her lack of humanity. I am calling for her to step down from her role in the council with immediate effect.”

LDRS

Hapton with Park ward’s Cllr McGowan has also lodged an official complaint with Burnley Borough Council which will have to decide whether Cllr Wild, who recently resigned from its Labour group and the party, has breached the authority’s code of conduct.

Cllr Wild has been approached for comment. Mr Kirk was a close ally of US President Donald Trump and credited with helping tutn out the youth vote for him during his successful re-election campaign.

He was on the first stage of his ‘Comeback Tour’ when killed by a single bullet fired from the audience. President Trump said on his Truth Social channel: “I am filled with grief and anger at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk.

“He’s a model for truth and freedom, and there’s never been anyone who was so respected by youth. This is a dark moment for America.”