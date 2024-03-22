Calling all curious minds for Lancaster's campus in the city festival next month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

During the Easter school holidays, campus in the city will bring the University’s research to life at venues in Morecambe and Lancaster with a packed programme of 30 plus hands-on activities.

The three-day festival will be open from 10am to 4pm each day at three venues:

· More Music in Morecambe on Thursday, 11 April

campus in the city for curious minds

· The Storey and The Gregson Community Centre in Lancaster on Friday, 12 April

· The Library and Marketplace in Lancaster on Saturday, 13 April

There’s bound to be something to spark your curiosity with games, challenges, displays, arts, crafts, and demonstrations for all ages, including:

· A chance to learn all about DNA with a fruit ‘squishing’ experiment extracting DNA from a strawberry and an interactive display on gene editing.

· Suitable for those aged 7 and over, join a gaming event using a city building simulator game to design your own vision for Heysham, Morecambe and Lancaster

· Do you have a cuddly toy with an injury or is it feeling a little unwell? Bring them along and visit Lancaster University’s Medical School who will help diagnose and treat any ailments, real or imagined!

· A journey through the fascinating world of psychology also awaits, where you can explore everything from human development, learning and memory to moral decision making and anti-social behaviour.

· If you are fascinated by outer space, there are a whole range of activities including a 3D virtual reality experience to see what it’s like moving from moon to moon as well as finding out more about the northern lights.

· Join a tour of language and its wonders from historical Lancashire to the digital world.

· See how your own tongue moves when you speak, and enjoy a multimedia experience of how accents and dialects have changed over the years in Lancashire

· Put your mind-reading skills to the test, and challenge yourself to see if you can tell a voice you hear is human or machine!

There’s so much to offer. To browse the full programme of free, curiosity sparking activities each day, head to the campus in the city page.

You can follow campus in the city on Facebook, X and Instagram to learn more about the exciting activities planned! Most activities don’t need booking in advance, but some do so it’s worth checking on the CITC programme to avoid disappointment.

The University’s Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Engagement, Sarah Kemp, said: “Through campus in the city, we’re aiming to challenge, inspire and inform, whilstalso providing opportunities for the local community to get involved with university research projects, helping to shape the world around us.