Work on a £1.3m project to reopen one of Lancashire’s most historic buildings is set to begin - with a new cafe also planned.

The 420-year-old Grade I-listed Great Barn at Gawthorpe Hall, Padiham, has been closed to the public since 2008 and the National Trust says that this re-roofing project will secure the long-term future of the building.

Originally built as a high-status building for agricultural storage, the 100-foot long Great Barn is a rare survivor of a type of building uncommon in Lancashire. It is of national importance as an historic building, in part due to the roof still having elements that date back to its construction in 1605.

The project will see investment of £1.3m to reroof the Great Barn, coach house and toilet block at the National Trust site. The roof and timber rafters will be repaired using heritage craft skills in order to stop rainwater leaking through the structure. Historic Property Restoration Ltd will be carrying out the repairs on the building, having previously worked on restoration projects at Townley Hall and Seaton Delaval Hall.

Events space

The Great Barn at Gawthorpe Hall has been used for a variety of different things over its 420-year history, from a space for agricultural storage to an indoor training facility for Burnley Football Club. The National Trust acquired the barn in 1980 and more recently the space has been used to host exhibitions and events before closing to the public in 2008 due to the condition of the roof. Securing the long-term future of the barn’s roof will allow the space to be used for a broad range of uses including events and exhibitions, skills training and community activities.

Dan Taylor, General Manager for the National Trust said: “There is so much local pride about the estate and the support we’ve received for the project so far has been fantastic. We’ve received over a hundred suggestions from the local community for activities in this awe-inspiring barn which is so unique and significant. We’re keen for people to continue to have their say to help us shape the future of the Great Barn, and to come and hire this epic space for community events next year.”

Cafe

A café space with kitchen sits within the coach house, which is attached to the barn. The National Trust are seeking expressions of interest from local operators who may be interested in opening the café from June 2026. The café will serve visitors to Gawthorpe Hall and estate, as well as the users of the Burnley Football Club training facilities.

Funding

The project is now largely funded thanks to a generous legacy and the support of the Wolfson Foundation, Historic England, Lancashire Environmental Fund, Burnley Council and many local donors, groups and organisations. Those wishing to donate to support the upkeep of the Great Barn and other public facilities at Gawthorpe Hall can do so via the conservation charity’s website.

Paul Ramsbottom, Chief Executive of the Wolfson Foundation, said: “The Great Barn is an elegant, important building. We are very pleased to be involved in this project as part of our long-standing partnership with the National Trust. The works will conserve a significant piece of national heritage, while also allowing it to continue being an important space for the community.”

Historic England’s Julie Griffiths said: "We're thrilled to support the National Trust with £337,975 to restore the magnificent Grade I listed Great Barn at Gawthorpe Hall - one of the North West's finest historic buildings. Closed since 2008, this investment will bring this remarkable 400-year-old aisled barn back to life for people to enjoy once again."

Kirsten Warren, the National Trust’s Assistant Director of Operations for the North West said: “This investment highlights our commitment to Gawthorpe Hall. The project will kickstart the development of a new long-term vision for the site. In the coming years, we want to enhance the experience that the visitors and the local community receive across Gawthorpe.”

Councillor Lubna Khan, Burnley Council’s Executive Member for Economy and Growth, said: "In recent years, Padiham has seen significant heritage investment, from the award-winning Townscape Heritage Scheme restoring historic buildings and public spaces in the town centre, to the refurbishment of Padiham Town Hall and improvements to the Greenway linking the town to Gawthorpe. The restoration of the Great Barn is the latest chapter in that story, safeguarding one of our most important historic landmarks. Burnley Council is proud to support this work with the National Trust and partners, ensuring Gawthorpe remains at the heart of Padiham’s cultural and economic life for generations to come."

What to expect

Visitors to Gawthorpe Hall will see contractors carrying out preparatory work on site from mid-August, but the bulk of the roof work will begin in October. Work is set to be completed in summer 2026.