Butlin's interested in buying abandoned holiday resorts off rival Pontins

Holiday camp Butlin’s wants to buy rival Pontins abandoned resorts, it has emerged.

Jon Hendry Pickup, managing director of Butlin’s, said its agents had contacted Britannia Hotels about saving one of the North West camps - but had yet to get a response.

The boss of Butlin’s revealed it contacted Pontins’ owner Britannia Hotels about taking over its sites in Southport, Merseyside, or Prestatyn, north Wales.

Pontins in Southport closed without warning in January, after Prestatyn - along Camber Sands, East Sussex - at the end of November.

The closures were a big blow to the local communities, with fears about what would happen to them. Britannia Hotels, controlled by tycoon Alex Langsam, bought Pontins in 2011. It has been accused of under investing in the business.

Jon Hendry Pickup, managing director of Butlin's, said its agents had contacted Britannia Hotels about saving one of the North West camps - but had yet to get a response. He told the Mirror: "We would definitely still be interested.

"We would definitely like a conversation with them."

“We would definitely like a conversation with them.”