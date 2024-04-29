Butlin's interested in buying abandoned holiday resorts off rival Pontins
Holiday camp Butlin’s wants to buy rival Pontins abandoned resorts, it has emerged.
The boss of Butlin’s revealed it contacted Pontins’ owner Britannia Hotels about taking over its sites in Southport, Merseyside, or Prestatyn, north Wales.
Pontins in Southport closed without warning in January, after Prestatyn - along Camber Sands, East Sussex - at the end of November.
The closures were a big blow to the local communities, with fears about what would happen to them. Britannia Hotels, controlled by tycoon Alex Langsam, bought Pontins in 2011. It has been accused of under investing in the business.
Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails Butlins' boss, John Hendry Pickup, has revealed that its agents have contacted Pontins’ owner Britannia Hotels about taking over its closed-down locations in either Southport or Prestatyn, North Wales. However, they have yet to receive a response. Jon Hendry Pickup, managing director of Butlin’s, said its agents had contacted Britannia Hotels about saving one of the North West camps - but had yet to get a response. He told the Mirror: “We would definitely still be interested.
“We would definitely like a conversation with them.”
Referring to the Pontins’ Southport, he added: “It is an existing site so there is no need to dig up the countryside.”
