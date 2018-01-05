Well-known Preston pub shuts its doors as new boss sought

One of Preston’s best-known pubs has shut its doors as it looks for a new landlord.

The Dog and Partridge in Friargate recently underwent a major refurbishment.

But it closed its doors on New Year’s Day and owners Punch Taverns are now advertising for a new tenant.

The pub is located in a prime position in the city centre, on a busy shopping street, and in close proximity to UCLan.

The vacancy is now being advertised on the Punch Taverns website.

The owners say: “Tipped to become Preston’s number one live music venue, this high street value pub enjoys a superb central position and has the potential to pull in students and coffee-seeking shoppers during the day as well as lovers of cocktails, cask ale and live music in the evenings and at weekends.”

The Dog and Partridge was run by well-known pub landlord Ronnie Fitzpatrick for 37 years before his retirement in 2014.

No-one was available to comment on the situation at Punch Taverns, which has around 1,300 venues across the UK.