Website launched as Chorley's new Strawberry Fields Digital Hub nears its completion date

What’s happening?

The complex will be open in May

Work is now close to completion at a new digital business park set to open across the road from Chorley Hospital in Euxton Lane.

The £8.4 million complex, called the Strawberry Fields Digital Hub, is set to offer super-fast broadband to start-up companies and existing businesses which are looking to grow and operate within the expanding digital economy.

What’s the latest on the development?

A website has been launched to secure spaces in the complex, from hot-desking and pods through to small and large office spaces with meeting rooms.

How can I get involved?

More details on the new development can be found at www.strawberryfieldshub.com.

Alternatively, you can contact agents Richard Wharton of JLL on 0161 2386227 or Danny Pinkus of Robert Pinkus & Co on 01772 769000.

Who is funding the project and what have they said about it?

The project has been funded by Chorley Council, who secured £4.1 million from the European Regional Development Funding (ERDF) as part of the overall £8.4 million funding package.

Coun Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council, said: “This is a hugely important development for Chorley that will put us right at the heart of the growing digital sector and create hundreds of high value jobs.”

A council spokesman has also revealed that independent experts estimate the business hub could generate an additional £18.5 million for the Lancashire economy.

The centre is due to open in May 2018.