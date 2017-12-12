Top chef Nigel hands over reins at Northcote

After 33 years top chef Nigel Haworth is moving into a new role as Ambassador and consultant to Lancashire’s renowned Northcote.

He is proudly handing over the reins of the Northcote kitchen to his protege Lisa Goodwin-Allen, whose loyalty and development over the last 16 years at the Langho restaurant and hotel means its future is in safe hands.

Nigel will remain as investor in the business and continue in a consultancy role, with particular emphasis on the continual development of Obsession; the annual Northcote Food Festival, which is now in its 18th year.

Nigel said: “Northcote has been my life for so many years.

“I am now looking forward to combining being involved as an Ambassador, but also having more time available to spend time with my family and pursue other interests.”

Northcote will continue its development with Craig Bancroft at the helm as Managing Director of the Northcote Leisure Group.

The Board of Directors has wished Nigel much success in his new ventures and looks forward to working closely together with him on future Northcote projects.

The wider business of Northcote at the Rovers, Ribble Valley Inns and Cafe Northcote will continue as normal.

Managing director Craig Bancroft said: “After such a fantastic partnership, creating something quite amazing together, it is certainly a serious change in the day to day but one I believe we will all relish.

“Firstly, it is great to see the company continue with its philosophy of developing young and creative people giving the opportunity for Lisa and Craig Jackson, general manager, to develop further within their roles.

“We will continue to create an award-winning property that whole-heartedly wants to continue to deliver excellence to all its regular and loyal clientele.”