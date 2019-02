Here we look at some famous brands that call the region their home. Have we missed any? Let us know by emailing: james.rogers@jpimedia.co.uk

1. Holland's Pies Holland's Pies | Baxenden | Accrington | Lancashire | BB5 2SA | For over 160 years Holland's have been feeding the nation. Baking since 1851 they are the North Wests best-known producer of pies, puddings and pastries.

2. Gorilla Glue Europe Euxton Lane | Euxton | Chorley Lancashire | PR7 6TE | This is the UK head office for the Cincinnati, Ohio company that produces Gorilla Tape, Gorilla Super Glue, Gorilla Wood Glue, Gorilla Epoxy and Self-Standing Bags.

3. Leyland Trucks Croston Rd | Leyland | PR26 6LZ | Operating from the Leyland Assembly Plant, the company manufactures the full range of DAF product, of which approximately 50% is exported to all European Union markets and the wider world.

4. Fishermans Friend 3-4 Maritime St | Fleetwood | FY7 7PB | Either love them or hate them, Fisherman's Friend is a brand of strong menthol lozenges produced by the Lofthouse company.

