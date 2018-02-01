The Forrest Arms is set to re-open after £50,000 refit

A long-established Longridge pub is set to re-open its doors next month following a major investment.

The Forrest Arms in Derby Road, Longridge, will open its doors after a total investment of more than £50,000 from pub managers, Alan and Christina Odix, and Ei Publican Partnerships.

Refurbishments to the popular pub are said to give it a “welcome facelift” but still in keeping with the most prominent feature, it’s circular bar.

Managers Alan and Christina took on the Forrest Arms five and a half years ago as their first venture in the pub trade and have become well-known members of the local community.

Christina said: “We are so excited to reopen following the refurbishment as we saw this as a great opportunity to get the pub renovated for the local community.

“The pub is looking incredible so we can’t wait until we open the doors and start trading.”

Regional manager for Ei Publican, Sally Wilson, said: “We’re always willing to work with successful publicans in growing their businesses.

“Through providing investment and support where appropriate, we can help reinvigorate pubs for their benefit of their local communities.”

The pub will continue to welcome muddy boots and dirty paws as its animal-friendly atmosphere is maintained, with plans to expand their pets corner to include an aviary.

Party time

To celebrate the pub’s new look, Alan and Christina will be hosting an official reopening party following the refurbishment on Friday, February 2, from 7.30pm onwards.

The party night will include live music, starting with local talent, Sam Holden.

This will be followed by Geno (Papa G) Eccles with Jack and Gina performing on Saturday and finally.

Alex Strickland will also be performing early evening on Sunday.

All are welcome to come along and see the pub’s new image for themselves. Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans will also be in attendance.