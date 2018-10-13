Storm Callum halts fracking in Lancashire as start delayed due to bad weather

Fracking will not start today in Lancashire because of the bad weather brought by Storm Callum.

Cuadrilla has confirmed its plans to begin its hydraulic fracturing operation at two wells at its Preston New Road site, at Little Plumpton, have been pushed back until Monday.

The company had previously said it intended to start fracking today - the first fracking Cuadrilla has done since the tremors at the Preese Hall site near Blackpool in 2011 - following a High Court decision to lift a temporary injunction.

Campaigners had argued the lack of adequate emergency planning in place meant work should be halted but on Friday Mr Justice Supperstone said the legal bid "failed at the first hurdle" and lifted an interim injunction that had delayed Cuadrilla's plans to start fracking last week.

A company spokesman said on Saturday: "We won't be starting hydraulic fracturing from today due to a brief delay with the weather today and yesterday."

A yellow weather warning is in place across Lancashire with fears over flooding as heavy rain brought by Storm Callum is expected to last throughout the day.

The rain had sparked concerns Blackpool's Firework Fiesta on Saturday night would be cancelled - but organisers have confirmed they intend to go ahead as planned.