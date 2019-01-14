Sherwood Lodge is where the heart  belongs for these residents

Staff at Sherwood Lodge offer a ‘home from home’ environment for its residents.

The care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.

Charlene Porter

Sherwood Lodge, based in Fulwood, provides residential care for 48 residents from respite care to long term stays.

Charlene Porter, 38, manager, says: “We pride ourselves on being a home from home and that we are a community/family – we have no restriction on visiting.

“Sherwood Lodges provides a varied life enrichment programme full of social events and individual hobbies, so there is always something to do and look forward to.

“Created to empower our residents by cultivating their personal interests, residents can enjoy activities including exercise, arts and crafts, baking, gardening, music, films and many more.

“Our home also has its own minibus to take residents on regular outings to various attractions within the area such as local garden centres and parks.

“Our teams of highly qualified and attentive staff are passionate about independence, dignity and choice for all residents within their care.

“Our care staff focus on the individual needs of each resident, developing a bespoke care plan for each and every person.

“We employ motivated, attentive staff, who are committed to excellent care and customer service.

Michelle Thompson

“All of the roles played at Sherwood Lodge are key to supporting the residents we care for.

“As general manager, I am passionate about providing a high standard of care for all.

“I support each resident at the home by making as well as providing assurance to their families, and keeps our teams together by demonstrating good customer service to each person who visits the home.

“No day is ever the same, there is nothing more I enjoy is sitting with our residents and enjoying a cup of tea and listening to their amazing stories. There is an amazing history from our residents, including the former owner of Savoy Timbers.

“We feel a part of their family. For example, my youngest son visits the home and the residents love seeing him and one even came to his school to watch his nativity play.

“The overall job satisfaction is knowing you are helping others and that you have made a difference to their life.”

Victoria Gaile, 38, says: “I have worked at Sherwood Lodge when it was owned by Kent Healthcare, approximately 24 years ago.

“I have worked within all the departments of the home from kitchen, laundry, housekeeping, before becoming a care assistant.

“My job title now is specialist care assistant.

“I love my job, providing the highest standards of care to my residents, having a good rapport with them and their relatives.

“This gives me great job satisfaction knowing that I am helping them and they appreciate what I do.

“My day usually consists of administering medication to the residents dealing with healthcare professionals i.e. doctors, district nurses, opticians, chiropodists.

“I love being able to give 110 per cent to all aspects of my job.”

Michelle Thompson, 38, os the administrator.

She says: “Prior to me starting work at Sherwood Court I had never really been in to a care home so I wasn’t entirely sure what to expect.

“But from the very first day I was made to feel a part of something very special.

“It doesn’t feel like you are coming in to work.

“I see it as we are coming in to the home of our residents we take care of.

“I feel the best part of my job is being able to interact with our residents and their families.

“Knowing you can make a difference to people’s lives, even by just chatting to them, makes working in a care home all that more special.”