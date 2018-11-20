Renovation work at crumbling Lancashire mansion: What you need to know about the Hall's history

Bank Hall at Bretherton, which is currently undergoing restoration, has had an interesting history..

The mansion dates back to 1608, which makes it Jacobean.

It was originally owned by the Banastre family, who were Lords of the Manor

It was used as a location for the spooky 1960s film The Haunted House of Horror, which starred Frankie Avalon

It was vacated in 1971 by its owners and has since become derelict

It appeared as one of the buildings appealing for cash in the BBC's Restoration series

During the Second World War, soldiers manning the vital ports between Barrow-in-Furness and Holyhead were billeted at Bank Hall

The Friends of Bank Hall have been working since 1995 to save it. This has been done with the aid of Heritage Trust for the North West and Lottery funding.

As part of the refurbishment work, the outer shell of the building will be returned to its former glory and the interior will be converted to 12 apartments. The central area and tower will be accessible to the public.