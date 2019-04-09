Some of the volunteers that make the LW Storehouse a reality

PROJECT FEED CHORLEY: First look inside new food bank warehouse following donations of nearly £30,000

On Monday the doors swung open at the new food bank warehouse at Chorley's LivingWaters church.

Following the Project Feed Chorley campaign by the Chorley Guardian, almost £30,000 was raised by the local community to fund a new warehouse so that volunteers at the LW Storehouse food bank could stop working in cramped and damp conditions in the cellar of the Bolton Street church:

LW Storehouse's distribution manager Pat Webb and co-ordinator Carol Halton

The warehouse has been built on the LivingWaters church car park

Carol Halton delivers a speech to crowds before the opening

The food bank has strong links to the church with many of its volunteers part of the congregation

