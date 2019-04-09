PROJECT FEED CHORLEY: First look inside new food bank warehouse following donations of nearly £30,000
On Monday the doors swung open at the new food bank warehouse at Chorley's LivingWaters church.
Following the Project Feed Chorley campaign by the Chorley Guardian, almost £30,000 was raised by the local community to fund a new warehouse so that volunteers at the LW Storehouse food bank could stop working in cramped and damp conditions in the cellar of the Bolton Street church:
1. Leaders
LW Storehouse's distribution manager Pat Webb and co-ordinator Carol Halton