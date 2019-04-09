PROJECT FEED CHORLEY: First look inside new food bank warehouse following donations of nearly £30,000

Following the Project Feed Chorley campaign by the Chorley Guardian, almost £30,000 was raised by the local community to fund a new warehouse so that volunteers at the LW Storehouse food bank could stop working in cramped and damp conditions in the cellar of the Bolton Street church:

1. Leaders LW Storehouse's distribution manager Pat Webb and co-ordinator Carol Halton jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. External The warehouse has been built on the LivingWaters church car park jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Talk Carol Halton delivers a speech to crowds before the opening jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Church connection The food bank has strong links to the church with many of its volunteers part of the congregation jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more