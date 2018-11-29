Preston woman's new shop is the icing on the cake

A Preston woman is hoping she has the recipe for success as she prepares for the opening of her new business.

For the past five years, Gemma Catterall has been running a successful cake business from home, but now feels it’s time to expand and relocate.

She said: “It’s been a dream to have my own shop for such a long time now and I’m so excited to be venturing into this new opportunity.

“Everyone has been so supportive in helping me get this far and I’m looking forward to joining the community in Hutton.”

The Cake Lady shop in Liverpool Road, Hutton, will hold it’s grand opening’ celebrations on Saturday, December 1, and Gemma is encouraging as many people as possible to call in for a glass of fizz, a cake and a chat.

All cakes in the shop will be freshly prepared including speciality cupcakes, flapjacks and brownies.

Cupcakes, celebration cakes and tray bakes are popular amongst Gemma’s 7,000 followers on social media and her customers range from Preston and the general area to as far as Manchester.

She said: “I’m able to make bespoke cakes depending on what the customer wants. In the past I’ve made themed cakes ranging from Mountain walks in The Lake District to A Night at the Movies.

Gemma is also keen to teach the younger generation how to bake by hosting cupcake parties to budding bakers.

Alongside learning the method and skills involved in making the perfect cupcake, the children will get to take part in a craft activity and take home their own baking to share with their families.

She said: “I’m passionate about baking and hope this is reflected in the cakes I lovingly make. I know it’s going to be hard work but I love a challenge and can’t wait to get started. Getting my own shop now, is just the icing on the cake.”