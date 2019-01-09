Preston's popular Etsy craft market is to become a monthly event

Preston's popular Etsy market is set to become a monthly event.

The pre-Christmas Etsy arts and craft market, held at the Harris Museum, attracted hundreds of people over two days.

Now city arts group the People's Production Lab has announced that the markets will become a monthly event - each with their own theme.

The first market will be held this Saturday at the PPL market site on Cannon Street. It's theme is wellbeing, with stalls including homeware, skincare, nutritional products and gifts to give your new year a healthy kick-start supporting any resolutions you may have set yourself for the new year.

Traders include The Bee Real candle company who offer pure rapeseed candles with pure essential oils and hand rolled beeswax candles and Fractal Flow Creations, which will have handmade dream catchers.

Refreshments will also be on offer from the in-house bar, and Korean inspired streetfood.

“We are delighted to work with Etsy Lancs to produce these series of events. It is so important that we create a platform for local independent makers and support the huge talent that is available on our doorstep” says Helen Ficorilli, Producer, They Eat Culture.

Other upcoming markets are the Valentines Market on February 9, Mother's Day Market on March 9 and Spring Market on April 13.

The markets will run from 10.30am to 4.30pm and entry is free.