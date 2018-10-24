Preston is 'one of the top 25 places to work in in the country', study reveals

Preston has been named as one of the best places to work in in the country.

That is according to recruitment website Glassdoor, which has ranked Preston as one of the top 25 towns and cities to work in the UK in 2018.

Fishergate High Street, Preston

Preston places 24th on the list which is determined by weighting three factors equally - how easy it is to get a job (hiring opportunity), how affordable it is to live there (cost of living), and how satisfied employees are working there (overall job satisfaction).

As part of the report, Glassdoor includes a breakdown of each town and city's median pay for employees, current average home value, overall job satisfaction rating, population and number of current job openings.

Preston is rated as having 4,569 job openings, a £19,000 median base salary, a 3.5/5 job satisfaction rate, and a median home value of £187,557.

The 'hot jobs' for the city are also net developer, nurse, and sales executive.

The city is beaten by nearby Blackburn and Bolton which place at 12th and ninth respectively, with employees more satisfied in Bolton than anywhere else in the country.

Manchester and Liverpool also feature at seventh and 19th.

Slough tops the rankings once again this year due to its high number of jobs compared to the local population and relatively high average salaries when compared to living costs in the area.