Preston Christmas Lights Switch On 2018: Timings, parking and who will be performing - everything you need to know about this year's event

Have your say

Planning for this year's big Christmas lights switch on in Preston is well under way.

Previous years have seen big names such as Steve McFadden and Heather Small switch on the city's festive lights.

The Christmas Switch On event attracts thousands of people into Preston city centre

Mark Whittle, manager of Preston BID , said: “The Switch On is one of the city’s most eagerly anticipated events each year.

“In fact, it’s the largest in Lancashire, attracting thousands of people each year. Once again we promise to deliver a fantastic free event for all the family.

“We can confirm that the younger members of the family will be really excited with one of the acts already confirmed to appear; with more acts to be added to the event line-up in the coming days”.

When is the big switch on and what time will it start?

Preston’s big Christmas Lights switch-on will take place on Saturday November 24 and will run from 5.45pm.

Where will the event take place?

As in previous years, the big switch on will take place on Preston's Flag Market.

Who is hosting the event?

The event is hosted by Preston Business Improvement District and Smooth Radio North West, and is sponsored by the The Shankly Hotel, Preston’s College and The Fishergate Shopping Centre.

Who will be performing?

Unfortunately, the exact details of the big night are still under wraps.

But planning is well under way and once contracts are signed, details of the celebrities and acts will be revealed.

Will there be free parking?

Christmas parking is still to be confirmed. Full details will appear here when they are available.