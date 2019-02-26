Preston bowling alley shuts down overnight after MFA Bowl enters administration

A bowling alley in Preston has closed down overnight after its owners entered into administration.

The sudden closure of MFA Bowl in Greenbank Street, Plungington has surprised staff as well as customers.

According to a 19-year-old employee, staff arrived at MFA Bowl at 10am on Monday to find out they no longer had their jobs.

A note pinned to the entrance of the bowling alley informed staff and customers that "this site is now closed for business".

"We would like to thank our customers for all their support and apologise for any inconvenience this closure may cause", reads the sign.

The company has 12 sites across the UK, including Market Street in Blackpool. But staff at the Blackpool site confirmed that the bowling alley remains open and they are not aware of any plans to close the site.

The Blackpool and Burnley sites are two of six locations still operating in the UK as of Tuesday, February 26.

London-based Duff and Phelps has been appointed to handle the administration of MFA Bowl UK.

It said it had taken the decision to "mothball" six of the 12 sites, including the Preston branch.

Philip Duffy, joint administrator, said: “Since appointment we have been trading the business as a going concern while in parallel we have marketed it for sale.

“While we have been unable to find a buyer for all 12 sites we are confident we have a buyer for part of the business.

“As a result it has become necessary to mothball a number of sites, which were closed.”

MFA Bowl have been approached for comment.