Popular Preston beer festivals set to return

Have your say

A popular beer festival is making a return to a Preston church hall.

Beer Fest @ Walburge’s will be held at the historic St Walburge’s Church in Pedder Street.

The event will run from Friday May 11 until Sunday May 13.

Dozens of beers from around the country will be on offer for drinkers to sip and savour.

Live music is also promised for each day.

Admission costs £3-4, with free entry on the Sunday,

The event is making a return to the church hall after a gap last year.

And it comes hot on the heels of another beer festival taking place next month.

Prestival promises beer, music and food and will take place in the Atrium and piazza at University of Central Lancashire Students’ Union.

That event runs from Friday April 13 to Sunday April 15.

Tickets are available from www.uclansu.ac.uk, priced from £3.50.