Outdoor Preston Market traders are first under canopy

Preston’s outdoor market traders are the first to sell their wares under the city’s new Market Hall canopy.

​The 1875 canopy has been restored and the area repaved as part of the £3m improvements to the markets.

Now it is home to new stalls and some familar faces.

Preston Markets tweeted:​“Outdoor Market traders have moved back under the restored and refurbished 1875 canopy from today.

“Make sure you look out for your favourite traders.”

The new Market Hall, currently under construction, is a modern glass and timber-clad pavilion style building designed to complement the larger listed Victorian market canopy.

The remainder of space beneath the canopy will continue to operate as an outdoor market during the day and flexible event and performance space in the evening.

The indoor hall was due to open before Christmas this year. But that has now been put back to 2018.