New Preston and Bamber Bridge supermarkets: What we know so far

News of two new bulk-buy supermarkets heading to Preston and Bamber Bridge has sparked excitement - but what do we know about the new chain?

The Food Warehouse is an offshoot of frozen food giant Iceland, but has only been in business since 2014.

Despite this, it has expanded rapidly, with 50 stores already up and running and many more planned - the company says it plans to open another 30 stores over the next year.

Currently the nearest Food Warehouse stores are in Accrington, Wigan and Bolton.

It offers both fresh and frozen food, with discounts on bulk buys and a 'when it's gone, it's gone' range of homeware products.

All stores are open until 8pm and offer free parking.