New Blackpool micro-brewery creates 16 jobs

A six-figure funding deal from Royal Bank of Scotland has supported businessman and former Blackpool Mayor Robert Wynne, to open his £350,000 pub and micro-brewery in one of the town’s best known buildings.

1887 The Brew Room is housed in what was formerly known as The Blue Room, the building where Blackpool Football Club was originally formed (then called The Stanley Arms Pub).

To create somewhere with long-term appeal to a wide demographic of customers, Robert has set up his own micro-brewery “West Coast Rock Brewery” which is housed at the back of the pub.

Four ales are currently being brewed on site including the firm’s speciality craft lager – 1887 – which is sold directly from the tanks, offering customers a drink that is as freshly brewed as it can be. There is also a viewing gallery in the pub where patrons can view the ales being produced while they enjoy their drinks.

It has also created 16 jobs.

Robert Wynne said he was delighted with RBS’s support despite investment money being hard to come by in certain quarters.

He said: “As with many towns across the country, unfortunately there are many derelict pubs in he area but the closure of The Blue Room was a real disappointment to many in Blackpool. When the building came up for auction, I knew its acquisition was something I had to pursue.”

“There are so many closed pubs across the country that I felt that we may struggle to secure the backing needed to get it off the ground.

“Karen Plant at RBS and her team understood my business case for the pub and could see the potential it possessed. Dealing with a local team rather than a centralised bank manager has been a real benefit – they understood the importance of the building locally and the support likely to be received by the local community for its re-opening.

Karen Plant, relationship manager at RBS said: “We are so pleased that we have been able to support Robert and Gaynor to put their vision of 1887 The Brew Room into practice. They have created a brilliant venue different to anything else in the local area.”