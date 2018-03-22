Micro pub to open in Penwortham

A former craft centre in Penwortham is set to reopen as a new micro pub, it has been revealed.

Tap and Vine, which aims to create a "community hub" in the heart of Penwortham on Liverpool Road, is due to open on March 30.

The building was formerly home to Random Makes craft centre and is currently undergoing renovation ahead of the opening.

Mr Jason Colles said in planning documents: " I endeavour to create an establishment with a strong community feel in the hub of this wonderful village.

"Penwortham has been my home for over 20 years and I understand how it has changed over time and believe this is the right time for me to present this business idea to the council.

"It would compliment both the well-established businesses and the new exciting businesses which have developed over recent years.

"I know that the specialist nature of this idea, the obvious gap in the Penwortham market and the opportunity to create a place with great atmosphere - all point to this being a viable business proposal."

Penwortham Town Council initially raised concerns over the planning application over fears that the volume of drinking establishments in the town centre would change the nature of the shopping district into a "night-time" economy.

Local residents also raised concerns over night time noise and light pollution.

Planning permission to allow the building to be used as a drinking establishment was granted in November 2017.