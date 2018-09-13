Love Island Winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer are coming to Preston for St George’s Shopping Centre’s Student Session

Love Island Winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer will be making an exclusive guest appearance at St George’s Shopping Centre’s Student Session later this month.

The annual student shopping evening comes back to Preston on Tuesday, September 25, where Jack and Dani will be the headline attraction.

A handful of lucky and loyal students will even have the chance to exclusively meet the coupled-up pair by pre-registering on the centre’s Facebook page and following the onscreen instructions.

Andrew Stringer, St George’s Centre Manager commented: “This years Student Session will be the biggest to date with the fantastic line-up of entertainment, including Jack and Dani among other fun activities we have on offer – we’re certain it will be a huge hit yet again.”

There will be discounts and offers from retailers including River Island, The Body Shop, HMV, Superdrug, H&M, and WH Smith.

There will be a whole host of fun activities and entertainment throughout the evening with live and dynamic DJ sets from local popular clubs Pop World and Evoke and even a showstopping Stormtrooper show from 99th Garrison.

As an added bonus one registrar will be chosen at random and will bag themselves a whopping £1,000 cash giveaway.

The shopping centre will be open from 6pm to 9pm with queueing open from 5pm.

For more information visit http://www.stgeorgespreston.co.uk/