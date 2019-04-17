Leyland's Crankshaft Brewery teams up with World Superbike champion Carl Fogarty to make new ale Foggy Gold

A town brewery has teamed up with the joint most decorated motorcyclist of all time – by naming a new craft ale in his honour!

Crankshaft Brewery has joined forces with Lancashire’s own four-time World Superbike champion Carl Fogarty, launching a new beer called Foggy Gold.

The launch event for Crankshaft Brewery based in Leyland who are launching a new beer for Carl Fogarty at Cann Bridge Ale House, with Angela and Haydn Williams

Haydn Williams from the brewery based in Boxer Place at the Moss Side Industrial Estate, said: “I have known one of Carl’s best friends for quite a while and we kept speaking about putting together a beer in his name over the last few months, so we thought let’s make it a reality.

“So we all got together and we’ve made a cross between a real ale and a larger with a crisp citrus taste; it’s a really easy drink.

“Carl has been involved all the way through the process from tasting to branding.”

Haydn, who started the brewery in the summer 2016, added: “It’s been a surreal process.

Carl pulled the first pint

"To see the business grow in the last two years like it has and now for this; it’s the next step in our journey and growing and learning.”

The brewery’s first event was at the Taste of Leyland festival in 2016.

Haydn explained: “We started as a small thing on our garage and now we are getting enquiries from all over the country.”

Speaking at the launch at Cann Bridge Ale House in Higher Walton, Carl said: “It’s all good. I’ve got my own beer now, Foggy Gold!

Carl Fogarty with Foggy Gold (Images: JPIMedia)

“I love the design, the label, everything with the lion. Everyone’s said the beer is really good, it’s gone down really well. It’s all good bring it on.”

Carl himself poured the first pint of the ale – which is also available in bottles – at the micro pub near Bamber Bridge, which was greeted by a round of applause from the crowds present.

Carl won his world titles between 1994 and 1999, retiring in 2000.

Renowned for his high corner speed riding style, he won 59 races – the second highest number of race wins.

He was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire, or MBE, in the 1998 New Year Honours.

In later years Carl won the 14th series of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2014 where he was crowned King of the Jungle.

Carl is also a patron of the North West Blood Bikes – Lancs & Lakes, a Bamber Bridge-based group of volunteers that provide free transportation of urgent and emergency items between hospitals on behalf of the NHS.