Lancashire X Factor star Charlotte Lily reveals what judges Louis Tomlinson and Robbie Williams said to her after the show

Preston’s resident X Factor star Charlotte Lily has spoken out about the praise she received from judge and pop stars Louise Tomlinson and Robbie Williams.

The singer-songwriter from Penwortham wowed judges last month with her acoustic interpretation of the Village People classic, YMCA.

“The judges and music team had just always said to be myself and having a unique voice is a good thing,” the 21-year-old explained.

“Louis [Tomlinson] said ‘A lot of girls sound the same on this show but your voice is unique and I like that’.”

The former Lostock Hall Academy student added: “I was one of the last contestants to audition that evening so I was still filming interviews when the judges walked through backstage to their rooms.

“They all stopped to talk to me again and Robbie said ‘I like how your brain works’.”

Charlotte, who studies Music Production at the University of Central Lancashire, got four yeses from the judges before falling short at the Six Chair Challenge.

Charlotte explained: “It was the best experience I have had in my music career so far, being able to sing in Wembley Arena was something I have wanted to do since I first started singing.

“I entered the competition with an open mind and knowing that just having the short clip of my audition aired would be a huge achievement and could show people my music.

“The online support has been incredible.

“It has really inspired me to create more music after reading all the positive messages.”

Charlotte, who has been writing songs since the age of 12, added: “If you opportunity came up again to audition I would definitely go back. I have to show Simon I deserved a chair!”

You can find out more about Charlotte Lily at charlottelilymusic.com