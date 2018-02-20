Lancashire’s construction heroes must be celebrated

The heroes of Lancashire’s construction industry must be celebrated by one of the county’s leading business awards, according to a former winner.

Lee Stringer of Fox Brothers – the plant hire and haulage firm which picked up the Construction Business of the Year prize at the Be Inspired Business Awards, the BIBAs – last year, said the county had some fantastic candidates for the award.

The category is open to architects, developers and construction firms which demonstrate good business practice, health and safety processes and management of their supply chain from throughout the county.

The BIBAs is open for applications until its deadline day on April 6 with 18 prize categories up for grabs.

Lee Stringer said: “The BIBAs plays an important role in highlighting the achievements of businesses from across Lancashire and the people behind them, as we found out when we won last September.

“In the construction industry, there are some fantastic businesses in Lancashire who are behind some great projects which are changing the face of the county for the better.

“Our experience of the BIBAs was that as well as a great accolade to promote our business, the application and judging process gave us a great opportunity to take a step back and look at how we can make our business event better.”

Later this month, the awards will hold a free boot camp-style workshop to help businesses and individuals applying to for the prizes to hone their entries ahead of the deadline.

The session is being held at the Fylde Coast offices of the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, February 22, starting at 10am.

The session will feature presentations by former winners and current judges of the awards to provide valuable tips.