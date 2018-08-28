Lancashire crop experts say bonjour to France

Have your say

Lancashire-based Levity CropScience is spreading its wings further

Bilsborrow-based Levity has announced it is to begin exporting its innovative fertiliser products Lono and Damu to France.

It is the latest country to be added to the Levity export portfolio, joining Egypt, The Philippines, Canada, the USA and the UAE.

Matthieu Cadiou, a professional agronomist and leading potato expert in France, has also been appointed as the French agent for Levity products.

Based in Brittany, Mathieu will recruit and support distributors, as well as supporting the growers that use Levity products in France.

In independent field trials, Lono has been proven to increase root crop yields for growers around Europe by at least €1000 per hectare.

France exports more agricultural food products than any other EU nation, accounting for 22 per cent of the EU’s total agricultural output and is the only EU nation to be completely self-sufficient in basic food production.

David Marks, Co-Managing Director, Levity CropScience, said: “I’m delighted to announce our move into the French agricultural market and the appointment of Matthieu will allow us to quickly grow in the country.

“Matthieu comes on-board ahead of us announcing this year’s trial results in France, which I am sure will create a lot of interest. Last year, we saw yield increases in excess of 30 per cent in similar trials.”

Matthieu added: “I’m excited to be offering Levity’s innovative and research backed fertiliser based products, Lono and Damu, to distributors and growers at the beginning of next season.”

Levity CropScience takes an innovative approach to agronomy.

Its experts are recognised as leaders in increasing yields and crop problem solving.

Their specialist scientists create fertiliser products to solve issues around growing crops.