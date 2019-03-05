Lancashire Amy's n-ice idea took off thanks to her new wheels

There is always work to be done living life on a farm – and with two children to care for too Amy Rigby had her hands full.

It was doing her rounds on the family farm Claughton House in Claughton she had a bit of a brainwave.

Farmer's wife Amy Rigby has brought back to life an ice cream bike and launched new business Scoops and Sprinkles

Having already had an itching to give something new a go, she says it was a lovely sunny day in the fantastic summer of 2018 that led to an ‘epiphany’.

She says: “I already a few ideas of what I wanted to do but nothing quite set in stone.

“With older children and a bit more time on my hands, I felt I wanted to give my own business a go – I just didn’t know what it was.

“Suddenly we had all this fantastic weather, the Garstang Ice Cream Festival was launched and suddenly it was ‘a ha’ moment.

Amy Rigby from Claughton will be working events across the north west

“I found a lady online who was looking to sell an old-fashioned and traditional ice cream tricycle and with the vintage wedding theme still so popular among couples, it was opportunity to give people something a bit different.”

Amy has now launched her bike for hire events business ‘Scoops and Sprinkles’ – the 1920s bicycle can be transported to occasions across the North West to add a little colour and flavour to any event.

Joining forces with Longridge dairy ice cream makers Hills Fine Foods, Amy offers customers a wide range of their 21 flavours.

The milk and cream for the ice cream comes from a single herd of cows a mile from the Longridge premises at Ann Forshaw and her family at Bolton Fold Farm and Alston Dairy.

Amy Rigby and her traditional ice cream tricycle and cart

Different to many ice cream producers, the team at Hills use in-house produced ingredients wherever possible.

Strawberry ice cream is produced using a puree made especially on the day of production from fresh strawberries in our own production kitchen.

Amy adds: “It was a long process when I set out on looking for which ice cream to work with, I wanted it to be local but it had to be the right fit – so it meant a lot of tasting!

“Hills offered something different, they don’t sell in shops, the ice cream is delicious and they’re a fantastic family firm, there are no artificial colours or flavours in any products – everything contains100 per cent natural, fresh ingredients and is hand-made.

“I’m looking forward to working more with them.”

The teams’ expertise means they can be experimental in the production kitchen and offer bespoke flavours.

Amy says the bike itself can also be personalised, while servers showcase their candy-striped uniforms while serving selected frozen treats

Alongside the ice cream, Amy has also teamed with friends and ice pop extraordinaires James Rae and Harry Clarke, who launched their range of Popsicles in June 2014.

Bringing back the nostalgia of the traditional popsicle, the pair had a vision to add luxury attributes associated with Champagne, and the world’s first Champagne ice popsicle was born.

The brand has now grown to include a product range offering a range of alcohol and alcohol-free popsicles ensuring there is a POPS suitable for all the family.

Servings include Frosé, Bellini , Watermelon Martini and Pimms flavours.

Amy adds : “It was something else which was a little bit different. When I was researching, there was nothing in the North offering this kind of business – it’s unique and just a little fun.

“I’m looking forward to getting out and about.

“I’ve a few wedding events and fayres booked in but the big goal is the return of the Garstang Ice Cream Festival.”

More details from www.scoopandsprinkles.co.uk/