KFC in Buckshaw Village erects 10 metre tall 'Colonel' totem - despite not having permission to do so

A new fried chicken restaurant recently opened in Chorley has jumped the gun in erecting its 10 metre tall advertising totem.

The KFC off Buckshaw Avenue in Buckshaw Village opened on Monday but doesn’t have permission for any of its signs – including the 10 metre ‘Colonel’ overlooking the neighbourhood.

The KFC totem overlooking Buckshaw Village (Images: JPIMedia)

The business has applied to Chorley Council to erect the sign - along with 25 others - but as of yet has not got the green light to do so.

Chorley and Lancashire County Coun Mark Perks, who represents Buckshaw Village, said: “I am extremely disappointed that permission was given opposite the school and adjacent to the house, however since permission was given it did not include local signage which was to be lighted.

“The planning consultation on that doesn’t end until the beginning of April.

“So KFC are breaching planning by having already erected the signage, locals are still lodging concerns so I would expect the council to view this in a poor light and ask or enforce them to remove.

The totem up close

“I have a lot of empathy for those residents who live next to the building.”

A KFC spokesman said: “We’re committed to being a good neighbour within the community and understand the concerns around the signage outside our restaurant.

“We’re currently looking into this and will be working with the local council and residents to address these issues and work out the best solution.”