KFC given green light for new six metre tall Colonel totem in Buckshaw Village

A new KFC near Chorley has been given the green light for all 23 of its signs – weeks after they were installed without permission.

The fried chicken restaurant in Buckshaw Avenue, Buckshaw Village, opened in mid-March following months of toing-and-froing over perceived pros and cons for the local community.

The 10 metre tall Colonel totem before it was taken down

Last month we revealed how the fast food outlet had erected all 26 of its signs – including a 10 metre tall advertising Colonel totem overlooking the neighbourhood – without planning permission from Chorley Council.

KFC subsequently took down the totem, saying “our relationship with our neighbours is more important to us than the sign”.

Planning permission for a smaller six metre tall totem was submitted to the council, which was approved by planning officers this week.

The 10 metre tall totem being taken down

In March KFC said that even if permission is granted, they will “continue talking with residents and should we decide we don’t need the sign, we won’t replace it at all”.

Whether the totem will come back is, as of yet, unknown.

KFC has been contacted for an update on its totem plans.