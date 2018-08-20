Huge 'Think Big' sign marks the start of major project in Preston

There’s nothing wrong with thinking big!

And to prove it, a developer has driven home the message in a huge sign outside a major project in Preston.

The 'Think Big' sign in Preston City Centre

Work has now begun to create the first warehouse loft apartments in the city centre.

Etc Urban Developments is on site in Guildhall Street in the heart of the city bringing an historic 1890s carriage manufactory and warehouse back to life after decades of dereliction.

The £3.5 million mixed use scheme in the Union Carriage Works will see 18 spacious duplex apartments created in an urban loft style above an industrial chic ground floor space suitable for café bar or restaurant use.

Neil Thornton, director of Etc Urban Developments, said: “With the backing of the Growing Places Investment Fund we are creating a high quality, stylish residential scheme that will be a flagship development.”