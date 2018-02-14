Goosnargh farmer Reg honoured in the search for the next batch of top Lancashire chefs

A competition to find the next generation of Michelin-starred chefs has been launched in conjunction with a Longridge chef in memory of much-loved Goosnargh farmer Reg Johnson.

The Reg Johnson Young Chef Schools Competition celebrates Reg’s legacy of encouraging talent and innovation within the hospitality industry, and aims to encourage young chefs to consider the industry in their future.

The competition is being run in partnership with former Longridge restaurant owner Paul Heathcote MBE, chef Nigel Haworth, and Blackburn College.

Paul Heathcote MBE, who received two Michelin-stars for his Preston restaurant Heathcote Brasserie, said: “Reg was very dear to me and he was always passionate about encouraging young talent.”

The chef, who closed his Longridge restaurant in 2016 after 21 years, added: “I think that he would be absolutely delighted that we are continuing his excellent work.”

Schools may enter as many individuals or teams of two as they like and applications must have been received by Friday, March 9, 2018.

The Regional Heats will be held on Monday April 16 and Tuesday 17.

Nicola Clayton, Director of Business Development and External Engagement at Blackburn College said: “The Reg Johnson Young Chef Schools Competition champions young chefs and helps to bridge the gap between industry and education.

“There is a national skills shortage for excellent chefs resulting in plenty of opportunities for students to develop a fantastic career within Catering and Hospitality.

Reg Johnson was famous for putting Goosnargh on the map by founding the UK’s most foremost poultry producer Johnson and Swarbrick, supplying the likes of Northcote, Hix Restaurants and Fortnum and Mason‘s Gallery Restaurant.