Five things you may not know about Aldi, which is upgrading its Leyland store

Its roots go back to 1913.... and a small store called ‘Albrecht’ in Germany. As the chain developed, the company eventually split in two, with brothers Theo and Karl Albrecht opening their own 'Aldi' stores (or AL-brecht DI- scount)
It has 7,600 stores worldwide.
Until 2004, Aldi only accepted cash payments.
Last month, the company announced that it is to offer a home delivery service - but in the USA only for the time being.
Theo Albrecht was kidnapped and held for 17 days in 1971 inside a Dusseldorf wardrobe until his kidnappers received the ransom they demanded.