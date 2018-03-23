Fishergate Bollard whisked away by Preston band

It may sound like a load of bollards but a replica of one of Preston’s most iconic objects is on its way to a local band.

The infamous Fishergate Bollard has achieved national fame as a result of being knocked over many times by wayward drivers in Preston city centre.

It has its own Twitter account and a replica of the bollard took centre stage at this week’s Preston Smiles Better Awards ceremony.

Last night organisers Preston Business Improvement District tweeted they would give away the replica to a good home.

It created a hilarious flurry of tweets, with a host of people suggesting uses for the bollard.

The local band PR5, made up of teenagers, said they would give it a home.

PR5 being interviewed by Radio Lancashire presenter John Gillmore

They tweeted: “We really want it! We r a Preston band named after post code where we live & go to school. Want the bollard to star in the video for our next single filmed all over Preston #BraceYourself.”

Preston BID judged them the winners and arrangements are now being made for the band to collect the replica.

BID manager Mark Whittle said: “We’ve had a bit of fun and it’s gone to a Preston band who will put it to good use.”