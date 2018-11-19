First look inside Preston's new pie and ale house The Otter's Pocket

One of Preston’s leading restaurateurs has today opened the doors to a pie and ale house – just months after the success of his new tapas bar.

Mark O’Rourke, who also owns Guild Hall Street burger joint We Don’t Give a Fork, held a soft opening for the new eatery, known as The Otter’s Pocket, last night ahead of its official opening today.

The Post was invited down to test out the new home of all things pie in Winckley Street in the heart of Preston.

“With everything I have opened in Preston I have wanted to do something completely differently,” Mark explained.

“When I opened the burger joint there was only Solita. With Fino Tapas the likes of Mundo Tapas had closed down.

“I like to do what no one else is doing at the moment.”

The 'The P*ssed Cow' pie - also know as steak and ale

Mark, who four months ago opened Spanish tapas restaurant Fino Tapas in St Wilfrid Street, added: “[With Otter’s Pocket] I wanted a classic British restaurant. So first and foremost its a pie restaurant but we are bringing a lot of beers and wines too.

The plan is I want it to be a place for people to go before going around town.”

Work has moved quickly to get the restaurant ready in time for the Christmas rush, with Mark only getting the keys to the property one month ago on October 16.

And just like with Fino Tapas, all the food at the restaurant is Mark’s own recipes from his years of working as a chef.

The bar area

“And for Mark, if Preston’s dining scene wants totruly expand its horizons, it can learn a lot from the North West’s big cities.

He explained: “What they are doing in Manchester is what we should be doing in Preston; new things not things we already have.”

The Otter’s Pocket opens its doors to the public today and will open from Sunday to Thursday between 12pm and 11pm and on Fridays and Saturdays between 12pm and 12am.