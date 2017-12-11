Containers arrive at Preston’s new box market site

Another day, another leap forward in the continuing Preston Markets project.

READ MORE: Preston Market Hall opening pushed back to 2018

Last week, the Post reported how Preston’s outdoor market traders are already selling their wares under the city’s new Market Hall canopy.

The 1875 canopy has been restored and the area repaved as part of the £3m improvements to the markets.

Now the containers that will be used on the new Box Market are in place.

The huge shipping containers – tall enough to walk inside – will be used by traders on the former Fish Market as a base from which to sell their goods.

Leader of Preston City Council, CounPeter Rankin, said: “The first phase of our brand new markets opened last week with the Outdoor and Secondhand market traders moving back under the fully renovated 1875 Covered Market.

“The refurbished space includes granite paving, improved lighting and new trading tables made from recycled timber from the old board and trestle tables.

“Meanwhile we are taking delivery of the upcycled shipping containers for our Box Market on the old Fish Market which we are equally excited about.

“Everything is really taking shape now and we cannot wait for the Market Hall and Box Market to be open and trading in February.”

He added: “It’s all really exciting. And if anyone is interested in the opportunities available at the new markets they should get in touch.”

The new Market Hall, currently under construction, is a modern glass and timber-clad pavilion style building designed to complement the larger listed Victorian market canopy.

The remainder of space beneath the canopy will continue to operate as an outdoor market during the day and flexible event and performance space in the evening.